Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Kannada police arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman and the serious assault on another, Kalandar Shafi.

The incident occurred on May 27 in Ira Kodi, Kuriyala village, Bantwal Rural Police Station limits.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk’s Katra Asharfi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak, Pruthviraj, and Chintan. Police have also registered a case against them under various sections.

According to the Dakshina Kannada District Police, "The Bantwal Rural Police Station had registered a case under sections 191(1), 191(2), 191(3), 118(1), 118(2), 109, and 103 of the 190 BNS 2023. The arrested individuals identified as 21-year-old Deepak, 21-year-old Pruthviraj and 19-year old Chintan."

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the formation of an Anti-Communal Wing to address and prevent communal incidents in the state.

"The government is taking the Mangalore incident very seriously. We can't just sit back and stay silent if such things happen repeatedly. I had visited during the last murder incident, too. At that time, I had spoken about setting up an Anti-Communal Wing," Parameshwara said while speaking to reporters.

He confirmed that an Anti-Communal Wing has been set up in light of the incident.

Parameshwara added, "Now, an official government order has been issued for it. An immediate directive has been given to constitute an Anti-Communal Wing. The government is determined to put an end to these incidents."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has strongly condemned the murder of Abdul Rahman in Bantwal, calling it a disturbing pattern of religiously motivated violence.

Speaking to the media, Rao said, "Violence in the name of religion to take revenge, it is becoming a regular occurrence...A strict action should be taken against them...This atmosphere of hatred, which is being built up, has to be controlled now."

He added, "We cannot let this go any further. We need to take strong measures. This violence is not suitable for anybody. This Abdul Rahim was an innocent man, with no criminal record. He was well-respected amongst the people. We will be taking further decisions shortly," Rao stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)