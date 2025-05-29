The blaze erupted at a at a shop in Chandni Chowk's Katra Asharfi. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, May 29: A fire broke out at a shop in Chandni Chowk's Katra Asharfi on Thursday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 8.36 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The flames were brought under control and a cooling operation is currently underway, officials said. Delhi Fire: Building Collapses After Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Triggers Blast; 17 Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts At Shop in Chandni Chowk

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at a shop in Chandni Chowk. 7 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/rtQiC06fX3 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

No injuries have been reported in the incident, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

