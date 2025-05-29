New Delhi, May 29: A fire broke out at a shop in Chandni Chowk's Katra Asharfi on Thursday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 8.36 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The flames were brought under control and a cooling operation is currently underway, officials said. Delhi Fire: Building Collapses After Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Triggers Blast; 17 Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts At Shop in Chandni Chowk

No injuries have been reported in the incident, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

