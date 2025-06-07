Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Barmer was the hottest district in Rajasthan on Friday at 43.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state for the next 4-5 days.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Panch Pran Initiative Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swaraj, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Phalodi recorded 43.2 degrees each, Ganganagar 41.8 degrees, Jodhpur 41.4 degrees, and Churu 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In the Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 45-46 degrees during June 8-10, with the onset of a heatwave likely.

Also Read | Gonda: Cops Help Solemnise Woman's Wedding After Family's Breadwinner Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh.

There is a prediction of strong dusty winds at a speed of 30-40 km per hour in the Bikaner division and surrounding areas from June 8 to June 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)