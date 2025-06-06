New Delhi, June 6: Union Minister for Communications and North-Eastern Region Development, Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, “Panch Pran", which aims to propel India toward self-sufficiency and advancement, draws inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj’s doctrine of Hindavi Swaraj. He remarked upon the country’s contemporary stance against external aggression, citing campaigns like Operation Sindoor, where adversaries are met with equal force.

He underscored the deep-rooted influence of Shivaji Maharaj’s philosophy on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asserting that the organisation functions in alignment with his foundational principles. RSS Working To Preserve Religious, Cultural and Social Heritage of Country, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Minister was addressing a function organised on release of a book titled "Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Founder of Hindavi Swaraj", centered on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office, Keshav Kunj in Delhi.

The book has been curated by scholars Prof. Omprakash Singh and Dr. Devendra Bhardwaj. In his address, the Minister reflected on the distinction between those who merely observe history and those who actively shape it, citing Shivaji Maharaj as an exemplar of the latter. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Operation Sindoor Gave Enemy Sleepless Nights (Watch Videos).

He emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj fortified his kingdom upon the principles of Hindavi Swaraj, a vision conceived at the tender age of fourteen when he resolved before Lord Shiva to establish a realm where farmers, labourers, and individuals from every segment of society could contribute and thrive.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj championed the ideals of self-governance, rallying against oppression and safeguarding the interests of the common people and agricultural workers. His resistance against Mughal incursions solidified his legacy as a defender of indigenous sovereignty.

Union Minister Scindia remarked that the publication would serve to dispel misconceptions surrounding Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions, offering clarity on his true impact. He traced his own family’s connection to the legendary warrior, recalling that their lineage originated as Shivaji’s loyal Mavale.

He paid tributes to Patilbuwa Mahadji Shinde, the formidable warrior from the Scindia dynasty, crediting him with the realisation of Shivaji Maharaj’s vision for Hindavi Swaraj. The event also honoured the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reaffirming his profound impact on governance, nationalism, and self-rule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).