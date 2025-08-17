Sasaram (Bihar) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the Election Commission of India on Sunday, saying that it is for the first time he has heard the poll panel admits to having errors in Bihar's voter list, but told that the political parties should have "caught them on time."

"They are basically saying that they admit they have stolen votes, so why didn't we catch them on time. Have you ever heard of something like this before? I have heard this for the first time, now a lot of things will happen for the first time," Pawan Khera said in Sasaram. the Congress leader is participating in the party's 'vote adhikar' rally.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Delhi Section of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II Projects, Says 'Delhi Shining Example of Development' (Watch Video).

Multiple political leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav also joined in the rally. They also shared hugs with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"This is bigger than the election. When someone steals the right to vote itself then where will elections be? The issue is that we need to save the people of the country. The country's downtrodden, Adivasi, Dalit, everyone will be affected by this," Khera told ANI.

Also Read | Kathua Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks to LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah; Assures Full Support As Flash Floods Kill 4 People.

Earlier today, RJD leader and Bihar assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that they will protest against the alleged theft of voting rights of people.

"The people of the BJP are misusing Constitutional agencies, trying to destroy democracy and the Constitution. Bihar's land is the land of democracy. We will not let this happen, that BJP destroys, we will fight wherever we want and we will not let our rights be erased," the Bihar LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi's vote adhikar yatra is being carried out in Sasaram to protest against alleged electoral malpractice and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar. The Opposition parties have alleged that the Centre, along with the Election Commission, are working to ensure that people's votes are being stolen by filling the electoral rolls with fake votes, and helping the party stay in power.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that they will continue to make sacrifices to protect democracy, and not let rights of people be erased

"We have made many sacrifices to save democracy. We will continue to do so in the future. We will not let our voting rights we erased. We will not let it perish," Lalu Yadav said.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar earlier today to launch the party's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, organised against the Election Commission. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)