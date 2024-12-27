Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): Eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, lost their lives on Friday after a speeding bus met with an accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Bathinda, Showkat Ahmad Parray, stated that out of the eight victims, five have been identified, while three remain unidentified.

"Unfortunately, eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, have died. Five of them were declared dead at Talwandi hospital, and the other three at the civil hospital in Bathinda. Out of the eight victims, five have been identified, and three are yet to be identified. The bus was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control. All possible assistance from the government will be provided to the families," Parray said.

Amneet Kondal, SSP Bathinda, confirmed that a total of 46 passengers were rescued.

"Forty-six passengers were rescued. As of now, eight deaths have been confirmed. The health conditions of the others are stable," she said. (ANI)

