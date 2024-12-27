New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a canteen in Gwayar Hall of the main campus of Delhi University on Friday morning.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at around 10:54 AM today.

Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene after which the blaze was extinguished.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the fire as yet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

