Surat, December 27: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and four-year-old son to death in Surat. After killing them, the accused attacked his parents with a knife before slitting his own wrists. The alleged incident occurred this morning, December 27, at a flat in a high-rise building in Surat's Sarthana area. Police officials said that the victim and his parents' condition is critical.

The accused victim has been identified as Smit Jayani. According to a report in Indian Express, Smit Jayanti is a native of Savarkundla in Amreli district. Cops said that Jayanti allegedly slit the throat of his wife, Hiral (30), and son Chahit when they were asleep at around 7 AM. Post this, he went to his parent's room and attacked his father, Labhubhai (55) and his mother, Vilasben (53), with a knife. Surat Shocker: Man Misleads Police With Fake Black Magic Story, Admits to Chopping Off Own Fingers To Avoid Working at Relative’s Firm in Gujarat.

Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death, Attacks Parents With Knife

Soon after her son attacked her, Vilasben came out of her room and cried for help. Amid this, Smit slit his throat and wrists in an attempt to end his life. Neighbours who rushed to the spot shifted Smit and his parents to a private hospital where their condition is said to be critical. In the meantime, the police reached the crime scene after being alerted by the neighbours.

Police Yet to Know Exact Reason Behind Alleged Attack

At the hospital, cops spoke to Vilasben for a couple of minutes before she went unconscious. During a preliminary investigation, cops found that Smit was involved in the online business of some products. "The exact reason behind his attempt to kill his entire family is yet to be ascertained," VR Patel, Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), A division, said. Surat Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Father Attacks Her With Pressure Cooker For ‘Ignoring House Work’ in Gujarat, Accused Arrested.

Cops also learned that Smit had a verbal spat with his cousin when he visited his uncle's house on Thursday evening to attend some ceremonies. They are also probing other reasons, including monetary debts and personal rivalry.

