Bengaluru, June 24 (PTI) Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies Pvt Ltd for collaboration in domestic manufacturing and technology development to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence and professional electronics.

VVDN is a provider of software, electronics engineering, and product manufacturing services and solutions.

BEL and VVDN signed this MoU to accelerate their efforts in fostering indigenous design and manufacturing in the new-age technology sector, the company said in a release.

The key focus areas of this strategic collaboration include Wi-Fi and 5G-based networking subsystems for communication systems, software and networking solutions, radar technologies, and naval systems for defence, railways, and other identified sectors, it added.

The MoU was exchanged between Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, BEL, and Vivek Bansal, co-founder and president, VVDN.

