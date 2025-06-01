Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Belagavi Police have nabbed five people, including two minors, in connection with the alleged gang-rape and blackmail of a minor girl in Karnataka's Belagavi district, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been registered at APMC Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections, they said.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

According to Belagavi Police, the main accused initially befriended the victim, lured her, and raped her with the assistance of another accomplice.

"The assault was recorded, and the video was subsequently used to threaten and blackmail the girl. Under pressure and fear, the victim was later gang-raped by three other accused at multiple locations," Belagavi Commissioner of Police Bhushan Borse said.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

"We have taken five of the accused in custody, and a search operation is ongoing to apprehend the sixth accused," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)