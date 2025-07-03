Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Defence PSU BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, on Thursday announced a major infrastructure expansion at its historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) complex, located in Bengaluru.

The commissioning of three next-generation units dedicated to defence production reflects BEML's strategic push to enhance indigenous capabilities and accelerate the delivery of mission-critical military platforms, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Minor Thrashed by a Group, Dies.

The new facilities were inaugurated by BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy, in the presence of the company's functional directors and senior leadership.

The units will support the manufacturing and servicing of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) and their advanced variants. The expansion marks a key milestone in BEML's efforts to build a globally competitive ecosystem for defence mobility solutions.

Also Read | Amritsar Road Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Injured After Overloaded Auto-Rickshaw Collids Head-On With Car.

The three units—two measuring 30x140 metres and one 30x100 metres—are equipped with integrated stores and logistics sections to streamline component flow and reduce turnaround time, the company added.

Designed for smart manufacturing, the facilities will enable high-throughput production, rapid integration, and quality-controlled assembly, allowing BEML to respond swiftly to evolving defence requirements, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)