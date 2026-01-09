Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a rally in Kolkata on Friday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following the raid on I-PAC a day earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate accused Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence," including physical documents and electronic devices.

In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings in a peaceful and professional manner until the arrival of the state Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials.

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," read the ED statement.

However, Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically.

"If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

Earlier today, in a writ petition filed before the Calcutta High Court, the ED accused the West Bengal Police, allegedly acting in collusion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of obstructing its officials and failing to discharge their public duty in "flagrant and blatant disregard to law" during an ongoing search operation in Kolkata.

In the 28-page petition, the ED said the state police prevented its officers from carrying out their official duties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. (ANI)

