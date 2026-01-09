Chennai, January 9: Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has officially declared the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9. Candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) in December can now check and download their scorecards online from the official website.

SNAP is a mandatory entrance examination for admission to MBA and other management programmes offered by Symbiosis institutes across India. The result is available only in online mode and can be accessed using the candidate’s SNAP ID and password. XAT Answer Key 2026 Released at xatonline.in; Know Steps To Download.

What Does the SNAP 2025 Scorecard Show?

The SNAP 2025 scorecard includes:

• Total marks obtained

• Section-wise scores

• Overall percentile

These scores will be used by individual Symbiosis colleges to shortlist candidates for the next admission stages. UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets Soon: Know How to Download, Objection Fee, Result Process.

How to Download SNAP 2025 Scorecard

• Go to snaptest.org

• Click on “SNAP 2025 Result/Scorecard”

• Enter your login credentials

• View the scorecard in PDF format

• Verify details like name, marks, and percentile

• Download and print the scorecard

What Happens After SNAP 2025 Results?

After the declaration of results, each Symbiosis institute will release its own cutoff marks. Candidates meeting the cutoff will be shortlisted for further selection rounds, including:

• Group Exercise (GE)

• Personal Interview (PI)

• Writing Ability Test (WAT)

Final admission will be based on SNAP scores and performance in these selection rounds.

Aspirants seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University must qualify in the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), which is conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) at designated centres. For the latest updates on cutoffs, interviews, and admissions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official SNAP and institute websites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).