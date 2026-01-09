Guwahati, January 9: The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) 2026 is set to bring Assam into the global literary spotlight, with over 150 speakers, writers and poets from 25 countries participating in the four-day event starting February 18.

Acclaimed international voices expected at the festival include Ann Morgan, author of A Year of Reading the World; award-winning Djiboutian novelist Abdourahman Waberi; South Korean author Kyung-sook Shin; noted Indian writer Yesse Dorei Thongchi; celebrated Australian author Gideon Haigh; and Egyptian novelist Mai Khaled. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date, How To Apply.

Organised by Dibrugarh University in association with Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature, the festival aims to strengthen India’s presence on the global literary map. Besides authors, DUILF 2026 will feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners, with an estimated 10,000–12,000 literary enthusiasts expected to attend. BHU Opens Registration for 121 Digital Courses Under INI-SWAYAM Initiative.

The programme includes author conversations, panel discussions on poetry, fiction, international affairs, films and sports, along with readings, workshops and community-led cultural experiences.

DUILF curator and chief coordinator Rahul Jain said the festival was envisioned as a space where global literary voices meet the cultural imagination of North East India, adding that the 2026 edition deepens dialogue with Middle Eastern and North African narratives.

Morgan, attending the festival for the third time, said DUILF stands out for bringing diverse international voices into meaningful conversations with young readers, adding that Assamese warmth and hospitality help build lasting connections.

