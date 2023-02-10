Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 9th Kolkata Literature Festival here, which is being held at the venue of the ongoing International Kolkata Book Fair.

"If there is a hungry Bengali… asked to choose between book and bread, he will go for the book," Bose said amid a loud cheer from the crowd.

The governor, a writer himself, said a piece of literature is first born in the mind and then it takes shape on paper.

“All our books have been perceived and composed in the mind first,” he said.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, who was also present on the occasion, said the literary meet is an integral part of the book fair.

