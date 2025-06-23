Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) West Bengal Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya on Monday said nearly 2 lakh people have been affected in the recent floods at Ghatal sub-division in Paschim Medinipur district and asserted that the government was taking every possible step to help the marooned people.

Accusing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of aggravating the situation by failing to regulate the release of water from its dams in Jharkhand despite requests from the West Bengal irrigation department, Bhuniya told reporters at his Assembly chamber that he has written to the chairman of the organisation to exercise caution while discharging additional water in future.

Describing the flood situation in Ghatal as the worst since 1978, Bhuniya said Ghatal-1, Chandrakona-1 and two blocks, having a total of 188 villages, are reeling under floodwaters for the past four days, though the water level is receding now.

He claimed two persons had drowned in two blocks of Chandrakona in the past few days.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we are undertaking relief and rescue operations and have evacuated 2,000 people so far," he said, adding that the situation was aggravated by rains and discharge of water from DVC dams due to heavy rains in neighbouring Jharkhand," he added.

Bhuniya said 10 speed boats were pressed into service in the affected areas.

He said apart from regular interactions with DVC, he has formally asked the organisation to coordinate with the West Bengal irrigation department before releasing additional water in the event of heavy rains in catchment areas of Jharkhand.

Blaming the Centre for sitting over the much sought-after Ghatal master plan to mitigate recurring floods in the saucer shaped blocks, he said, "Our government is implementing Ghatal master plan using state funds."

"With Rs 1,500 crore earmarked for the project and Rs 500 crore allocated in the 2025-26 budget, we will implement it in the coming days," he said.

Bhuniya regretted that instead of taking up the issue of combating floods jointly with TMC MLAs, "BJP legislators are more interested in stalling proceedings and walkouts as Ghatal is submerged under water due to Centre's indifference."

