Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,340, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 21,202, with no death due to the infection registered during the day.

One person had succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

West Bengal currently has 405 active coronavirus cases.

Nineteen people recuperated from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,733, the bulletin said.

At least 4,922 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,071,094, it said.

