Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,873 on Thursday after 53 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 4,45,505 after 3,620 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

Altogether 3,990 patients also recovered from the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of cured people to 4,11,759.

The discharge rate now is 92.43 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state at present is 25,873, the bulletin added.

