Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll rose to 18,193 after 13 more succumbed to the disease on Thursday, the health department said in its bulletin.

The tally mounted to 15,31,662 with 812 fresh cases of the infection, it added.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 114 new cases while in the city there were 79 new cases of the contagion, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 823 recoveries were registered in the state and the discharge rate remained at 98.11 per cent. Till date, 15,02,748 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases further slipped to 10,721, it added.

Since Thursday, 48,869 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 1,59,52,188.

