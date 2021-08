Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade & commerce sector of the country on 6 August, 2021 at 6 PM, via video conferencing. The event will mark a clarion call by the Prime Minister for ‘Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World’.

Exports have a huge employment generation potential, especially for MSMEs and high labour-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The purpose of the interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade. The interaction aims to energise all stakeholders towards expanding our export potential and utilizing the local capabilities to fulfil the global demand. PM Modi to Give a Clarion Call for 'Local Goes Global: Make in India for the World'.

Union Commerce Minister and External Affairs Minister will also be present during the interaction. The interaction will also witness participation of Secretaries of more than twenty departments, state government officials, members of Export Promotion Councils and Chambers of Commerce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).