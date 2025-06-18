Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas informed the West Bengal assembly that the state has set up eight sports academies to build up sports infrastructure.

Biswas said during question hour that the government has established a modern sports academy on over 27 acres of land at Rs 50 crore in Jalpaiguri.

"We need the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) so that the state can undertake the talent spotting drive extensively. If they are (Centre) found to be wanting the state will do it on its own," he said.

The minister said the government gives monthly grants to 1,557 sportspersons.

To a question by BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, he said 22 members of the 2026 Santosh Trophy champion Bengal had been given jobs.

"We are committed to help our sportspersons," the minister added.

Biswas ended his speech with "Khela Hobe, 2026 e Khela Hobe (yes, there will be an engrossing game in 2026)."

'Khela Hobe' is a political slogan coined by the TMC during the 2021 assembly election. The next one is due in 2026.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on his 'Khela Hobe' comment.

