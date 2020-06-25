Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Eminent writer and journalist Nimai Bhattacharya died here on Thursday due to old age- related ailments, family sources said.

Bhattacharya died in his flat in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area at 12.10 pm, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Rains: Thunderstorms Kill 83 People in the State, CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia.

He was 89 and is survived by his two sons and three daughters. His wife had predeceased him.

Born in Magura district in present-day Bangladesh in 1931, Bhattacharya had penned over 150 books including 'Memsaheb', 'Diplomat', 'Minibus', 'Inquilab' and 'Imon Kalyan' during his lifetime.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 107 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths.

'Memsaheb' was adapted into a commercially-hit movie starring Uttam Kumar in the lead role.

Bhattacharya was also a renowned journalist who had reported political developments in Kolkata and Delhi before taking a plunge into fulltime writing in the 60s.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent writer Nimai Bhattacharya whose death has created a big void in the literary world."

"Though he had started his career as journalist, Bhattacharya later got deeply involved in literary pursuits. I am deeply pained on getting the news of his death. I had known him for years," she said.

Banerjee said the state government feels immensely proud to have bestowed upon him the Banga Bibhushan honour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)