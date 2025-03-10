Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) In a step towards promoting inclusive air travel, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, has introduced a first of its kind sensory room at an airport in India.

Located near the 080 International Lounge at Level 4 of Terminal 2, the sensory room is tailored for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said, "We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. BLR Airport has consistently aimed at offering the latest innovations from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency."

Airports can be overwhelming with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings, and crowded spaces -- factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), anxiety disorders, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other sensory or mental health conditions, said a release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday.

Research in sensory regulation and occupational therapy indicate that even brief periods (15-30 minutes) in a calming, sensory-friendly environment can significantly alleviate feelings of being overwhelmed and enhance well-being, making travel smoother and more manageable, added the release.

The room was developed in collaboration with Incluzza of EnAble India group.

Dipesh Sutariya, Chairman & Managing Director, EnAble India group, said, "The sensory room is one of several inclusion initiatives BIAL has undertaken to ensure every kind of passenger has a good experience. It's heartening to see accessibility being driven by thoughtful, proactive action. We hope this is the beginning of more such initiatives across the country."

Key features of the sensory room include multiple ambient lighting sources -- such as a bubble tube, galaxy projector, and LED cubes -- which offer diverse sensory stimulation, encourage visual tracking, and allow personalised sensory input, said the release.

