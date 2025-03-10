Mumbai, March 10: As the last registration date for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 approaches, aspiring candidates have until March 12, 2025, to submit their applications on pminternship.mca.gov.in. Launched by the Indian government, the scheme aims to provide 12-month internships in India’s top 500 private companies, offering hands-on training to young professionals. Targeted at individuals aged 18 to 24 years, the initiative bridges the gap between academic learning and industry experience. PMI Scheme: MCA Announces Over 3,100 Paid Internships in IT and Software Development.

The pilot phase aims to benefit 1.25 lakh youth, with a long-term goal of one crore internships over five years. Selected candidates will receive stipends, insurance benefits, and real-world exposure to enhance their career prospects. The PM Internship Scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25, is designed to equip fresh graduates and diploma holders with the necessary skills to thrive in professional environments. Eligible candidates include those who have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses, with reservations for OBC, SC, and ST categories. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply online for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Steps to Apply Online for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official website: Go to pminternship.mca.gov.in. Register: Click on the registration link and provide your personal and academic details. Create a profile: Enter your qualifications, skills, and interests to generate a resume on the portal. Browse internships: Search for available opportunities based on location, sector, and role preferences. Apply for internships: Select and apply for up to five internships that match your profile. Wait for shortlisting: Companies will review applications and may conduct interviews or assessments. Complete onboarding: If selected, submit required documents and attend virtual orientation.

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a transformative initiative aimed at equipping young individuals with practical industry experience and professional skills. With a monthly stipend of INR 5,000 and a one-time grant of INR 6,000, the scheme ensures financial support for interns as they gain hands-on training in top private companies across various sectors. Aspiring candidates must seize this opportunity and apply before March 12, to kickstart their careers with valuable real-world exposure.

