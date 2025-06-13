Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) Bengaluru climbed seven spots to be placed as number 14 in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025, prepared by Startup Genome, a global innovation ecosystem development organisation.

Silicon Valley tops the list, followed by New York City, London and Tel Aviv. Boston and Beijing are tied for fifth place.

"Bengaluru recorded strong growth, climbing seven spots to rank #14 in the Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking 2025, driven by four major exits exceeding USD1 billion in 2024, with Swiggy.com leading at a USD12 billion valuation," stated the report.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister of IT & BT and Science & Technology, said in a statement issued by his office on Friday, that the 2025 edition of the report highlights a significant power shift in global innovation, with rising Asian and mid-sized hubs making strong gains.

"Bengaluru's leap cements its transition from a "rising star" to a top-tier global startup hub, placing it shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders like Paris (#12), Philadelphia (#13) and Seattle (#15)," he said.

According to him, this surge has been powered by high-value exits, a thriving Deep Tech and AI boom, sectoral consistency, progressive policy and public investment and an exceptional tech talent base.

He also pointed out that Bengaluru is now ranked #5 globally in AI and Big Data ecosystems.

Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 was released on June 12 at VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event being held in Paris until June 14.

Considered one of the comprehensive reports on startup ecosystems, Global Startup Ecosystem Report, now in its 13th year, has analysed data from over five million companies across 350-plus cities, according to Startup Genome website.

"This year's edition ranks the Top 40 global startup ecosystems and Top 100 emerging ecosystems, and delivers data-driven insights on innovation trends, investment flows, and evidence-based policy strategies from around the world," Francis Walther, Manager, Operations & Communication, Startup Genome, is quoted as saying in a press release issued by Startup Genome.

Fintech, Life Sciences, and Cleantech sectors stand out in Bengaluru for their robust talent density, strong support infrastructure, and thriving startup activity, the report highlighted.

According to Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), which has partnered with Startup Genome for the report, Bengaluru offers companies structural advantages, including a strong track record of scaling startups like Flipkart and Swiggy, major funding activity such as Zepto's USD 350 million raise in 2024.

It has also pointed to recent government investments of USD 48 million toward deep tech and Fund of Funds initiatives as well as new programs like ELEVATE 2024 and the Karnataka Accelerator Network for the vibrant ecosystem for startups in Bengaluru.

"Bengaluru's dynamic startup ecosystem, backed by strong government support, global capital, and rising sectors like manufacturing, is propelling Karnataka onto the global map as a premier destination for innovation and entrepreneurship," Prashanth Prakash, Chairman of the Startup Vision Group for the Government of Karnataka and Founding Partner, Accel, is quoted as saying in Startup Genome's press release.

In the Emerging Ecosystems Ranking 2025 (TOP 100), Pune too moved up significantly from the 91–100 range in 2024 to the 41–50 range this year. The ecosystem saw a billion dollar exit with retail startup FirstCry.com being acquired for USD 2.8 billion.

