Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a foreign national with MDMA drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.

The accused had entered India through Delhi a few years ago and arrived in Bengaluru recently with the drug consignment.

Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed the development and said the arrest was made after a tip-off. "MDMA drug is worth about Rs 10 crore. The offender we arrested is a foreigner who, as per preliminary reports, landed in Delhi a few years ago and came to Bengaluru with this consignment. We are searching for linkages. He has claimed that he wanted to study in a Telangana college. Bengaluru city police, with other units, under the directions of the DG and IGP, is organising a huge rally and seminar on June 26th to create awareness about abuse of drugs," he said.

"He claimed that he wanted to study at a Telangana college. But as per our information, admission was not open," the Commissioner said.

Police have investigated further into possible linkages and networks connected to the seized drugs. Singh said, "We are searching for linkages... this is a very big quantity and it is really a serious concern."

To strengthen the fight against drug abuse, the Bengaluru Police have planned a city-wide awareness campaign.

"Bengaluru city police, with other units, under the directions of the DG and IGP, is organising a huge rally and seminar on June 26th to create awareness about abuse of drugs," Singh announced.

He also appealed for public support: "We have a clear-cut policy of a fight against drugs. So an all-out campaign will be taken up to ensure that drugs, whether on a small or large scale, are not allowed in the city."

Authorities confirmed that further details and the name of the Telangana college mentioned by the accused are being verified.

Further investigation into the matter is still underway. (ANI)

