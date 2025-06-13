New Delhi, June 13: Around 1 crore central government employees and pensioners are anxiously waiting for an official announcement regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will play a pivotal role in determining salary hikes, pensions, and allowances. However, according to a report by The Economic Times, the commission may not be formed anytime soon, potentially pushing the implementation timeline beyond the expected January 2026 rollout.

Historically, the 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2014 and its recommendations came into effect in January 2016, following extensive report submissions, Cabinet approvals, and procedural formalities. But as of mid-2025, the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission have not been finalised, nor has the commission itself been constituted, raising the likelihood of a delay. 8th Pay Commission Set To Boost Salaries: Here’s What a Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean for Govt Employees

If the commission is delayed, central employees may have to wait until late 2026 or early 2027 for a salary hike. This delay also casts uncertainty on the expected fitment factor—an essential multiplier used to calculate basic pay under the new pay matrix. While experts speculate the fitment factor could range between 2.5 and 2.8, there is no official confirmation yet. 8th Pay Commission Delay: Who Will Be Eligible for Arrears If Salary Hike Is Implemented After January 2026?

Over the years, pay commissions have introduced changes like Pay Bands, Grade Pay, and the current 24-level Pay Matrix system. The 7th Pay Commission had fixed the fitment factor at 2.57, leading to a significant jump in salaries. Employees are hoping that the 8th Pay Commission will bring similar or better benefits—but with delays looming, the wait continues.

