Kolkata, June 13: In a shocking incident, the manager of a local jewellery shop was hacked in public on the open road and in broad daylight on Friday in the busy Kalighat area in south Kolkata. Soumen Ghara, the manager of the jewellery shop, died on the spot. His son, Ankur was also stabbed while he tried to apprehend the killer. Seriously injured, Ankur is currently under treatment at state-run S.S.K.M, Medical College & Hospital, also in south Kolkata.

The killer has been identified as Ashesh Sarkar a.k.a, Piklu. He went absconding soon after the killing and he had already been spotted as running away from the scene at the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the locality. The incident took place at the crossing of Beninandan Street and Harish Chatterjee Street, which is quite close to the official residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the statements of the local residents given to the police and media persons, a quarrel broke out in the area after a truck loaded with garbage had hit a local ship there in which a portion of the shop was damaged. Basanti Horror: Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Family Feud in West Bengal, Walks Through Streets With Severed Head Before Surrendering; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The deceased Soumen Ghara, somehow, got involved in the quarrel. Amid the quarrel, suddenly Piklu reached the spot and fuelled the tension. According to eyewitnesses, amid the quarrels, Piklu suddenly brought out a sharp weapon from within his clothes and started stabbing Ghara mercilessly. Ghara’s minor son Ankur intervened and tried to prevent Piklu. Thereafter, Piklu stabbed Ankur and rushed away from the spot. Ankur and his father were shifted to S.S.K.M. immediately, where the doctors declared the latter as dead. Hooghly Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter in West Bengal; Dies by Suicide After Failing To Repay Loans.

Ankur is currently under treatment there and his condition continues to be serious. The cops of Kalighat Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. All the nearby police stations have been alerted and the pictures of Piklu have been circulated there.

