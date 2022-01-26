Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader BS Yediyurappa unfurled the national flag at Cauvery, (his official residence) Bengaluru, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Tableau, on the theme 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts' will be showcased at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi today.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, and nine of various ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year. (ANI)

