New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched 'Bharat Gen', an indigenously developed artificial intelligence-based multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) for Indian languages, here on Monday.

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and implemented through TIH Foundation for IoT (Internet of Things) and IoE (Internet of Everything) at IIT Bombay, Bharat Gen aims to revolutionize AI development across India's linguistic and cultural spectrum, Singh said.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: Staff Selection Commission Releases Results for SSC GD Constable Posts, Check Steps To Download Scorecard.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and brings together a consortium of leading academic institutions, experts, and innovators.

Singh described Bharat Gen as a “national mission to create AI that is ethical, inclusive, multilingual, and deeply rooted in Indian values and ethos”.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

The platform integrates text, speech, and image modalities, offering seamless AI solutions in 22 Indian languages.

"This initiative will empower critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and serve every Indian," Singh said.

The minister recounted a success story from his own constituency Udhampur where an AI doctor communicates fluently in the patient's native language.

"It not only builds trust but has a placebo-like psychological effect, enabling better care in remote regions connected with superspeciality hospitals across India," he said.

Singh emphasised the transformative role of Generative AI in grassroots governance, citing the integration of multilingual feedback systems into platforms like CPGRAMS to enhance citizen engagement and grievance redressal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)