Mumbai, June 2: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. The results will include the cut-off marks and a list of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check their SSC GD Constable results 2025 online by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule for CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police SI, JEE and Other Major Exams at ssc.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) for the SSC GD Constable post was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, across multiple centres in India. The answer key was released on March 4, 2025. Candidates who clear the CBT will proceed to the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). NEET PG 2025 Exam: National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exam Postponed Until Further Notice, To Be Held in Single Shift.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in

Visit ssc.gov.in

Click on “SSC GD Constable Result 2025” under the “Constable-GD” A PDF file will open, showing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off marks

Use Ctrl + F to find your roll number in the list

Download and save the PDF for future reference

The SSC GD Constable examination was held in a computer-based format between February 4 and February 25, 2025. The answer key for the test was published online by the Commission on March 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key between March 4 and March 9, 2025.

