Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Monday signed an MoU with M/s EUPRIS Biologicals Pvt. Ltd, transferring the licensing rights of a patent, received for the preparation of Curcumin Quantum Dots, for its commercialisation, a press release by BHU PRO said.

This will pave the way for innovative work to be translated into a product for public use, hence serving the larger good. It also underlines the significance of research in finding solutions to real-world challenges. Banaras Hindu University has taken a giant leap in this regard by collaborating with the industry.

EUPRIS Biologicals is a Private limited firm that is a highly efficient and innovation-driven manufacturing enterprise, equipped with facilities and a skilled technical team capable of scaling and producing complex formulations with precision.

The MoU was signed by Arun Kumar Singh, Registrar, and Abhishek Singh, Project Coordinator, EUPRIS Biologicals, in the presence of Rector and officiating Vice Chancellor Sanjay Kumar. Himanshu Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), EUPRIS Biologicals, received the agreement. Birinchi Kumar Sarma, Coordinator, Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer Task Force, Geeta Rai, Rajnish Singh, and Venugopal, members of the IPRTT Task Force were also present during the MoU signing and exchange ceremony that took place in the central registry.

Sanjay Kumar congratulated the BHU team for achieving this milestone in technology transfer. He lauded the efforts of IPRTT Task Force and the hard work of the research team for both their innovation and for realising the idea of commercialising research for the greater good.

The innovation, duly patented by the Government of India, has been carried out by Pradyot Prakash (Department of Microbiology, Institute of Medical Sciences), Monika Bansal (Faculty of Dental Sciences, Institute of Medical Sciences), Rakesh Kumar Singh (Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Science) and Ashish Kumar Singh (Department of Biochemistry, Patna University, and former Research Associate at BHU).

This cutting-edge technology of preparing Curcumin Quantum Dots (CurQDs) marks a significant milestone in the commercial production of products containing CurQDs.

Derived from curcumin, a natural compound found in turmeric, CurQDs combine nanoscale precision with potent antibacterial, antibiofilm, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. The patented method ensures biocompatible production, overcoming traditional limitations of curcumin, such as poor solubility and bioavailability. In cosmetics, CurQDs offer unparalleled potential for advanced skincare solutions.

Their ability to penetrate biofilms and combat bacteria makes them ideal for anti-acne treatments, while their antioxidant properties protect against UV-induced ageing and promote skin repair. In pharmaceuticals, CurQDs' ability to disrupt bacterial biofilms and inhibit virulence factors opens new avenues for treating chronic infections, such as periodontitis. Their biocompatibility and fluorescence properties also enable applications in targeted drug delivery and photodynamic therapy.

This milestone of technology transfer to the industry follows Banaras Hindu University's committed efforts over the past two years. The restructured Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer Task Force, led by Birinchi Kumar Sarma, has been making laudable headways to create awareness among the researchers.

Sarma informed that the task force's efforts have resulted in several new inventors coming forward from different departments and filing their innovations for protection as a patent. The Task Force has also revised the existing ordinance of the earlier IPR Cell and made it simple and relevant for both the university and inventors. Further, the IPRTT Cell has worked on the process of technology transfer and licensing companies to utilise the patented technologies of BHU for commercialisation and benefit to society, he informed.

Subjecting useful research to the confines of a laboratory and academic boundaries deprives the end-users, society and the public of the impact of innovation, making it pertinent for academic institutions to collaborate with the industry and come up with practical approaches or remedies to the concerning issues. Banaras Hindu University is leading by example in achieving this objective. The university is in the process of transferring more technologies in the days to come. (ANI)

