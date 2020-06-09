India News | Bicycles Allowed in City Lanes and By-lanes to Tackle Transport Woes

Kolkata, June 9 (PTI) A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Kolkata Police to allow bicycles along certain public thoroughfares of the city due to paucity of public transport during the lockdown, a notification was issued on Tuesday allowing movement of the long-trusted two-wheeler along its lanes and by-lanes.

The notification, signed by the city commissioner of police Anuj Sharma, said in view of the restrictions imposed on public transport during the lockdown, bicycles are being allowed in the lanes, bylanes in Kolkata Police area.

Also Read | Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

"However restrictions will continue on the main arterial roads, flyovers and any other area as notified from time to time," it said.

The cyclists should obey one way restrictions and other traffic rules, the notification which will be in force till July 30 said.

Also Read | Corona Fee Levied on Liquor Withdrawn in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Rupesh Kumar had said earlier that the security aspect will be given priority.

Several members of Cycle Samaj, an organisation of bicycle enthusiasts in the city, had mixed reactions to the government's announcement.

"When was cycling in lanes by-lanes banned? This order has practically nothing new to offer as there is no word on lifting the ban on cycling along main roads and flyovers," Abhijit Nandy and Abhirup Basu, two members, posted in the social media.

Two other members S Darani and Archi Mitra expressed their happiness. The organisation did not give any official response.

With fewer private buses and inadequate number of state buses on the roads and local trains and Metro railway suspended due to the lockdown commuters faced considerable difficulty to reach their workplaces. Private and government offices opened in the state on June 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)