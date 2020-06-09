Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 9: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the financial capital of India, breached 51,000-mark on Tuesday. Now, Mumbai has around 700 more coronavirus cases than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December last year. There are 50,333 active cases in Wuhan, while Mumbai now has 51,100 cases. With 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 today, the city's death toll now stands at 1,760. BMC Issues Revised Guidelines, Allows Shops to Open For Full Working Hours From Monday to Saturday, Malls to Remain Shut.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the COVID-19 pandemic, crossed 90,000-mark, overtaking China, 90 days after the first case was detected here on March 9. With 120 fatalities, the state's death toll surged to 3,289, while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Monday's 88,528 to zoom past the 90K mark and touch 90,787 on Tuesday. China, on the other hand, has reported 83,043 cases so far. BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

Of the total cases in Maharashtra, 44,849 are active, increasing by 475 over Monday's 44,374. The state's containment zones also increased from 3,510 to 3,750 on Tuesday. There have been some silver linings too. The state has recorded a handsome recovery rate of 46.96 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.60 per cent. A total of 1,663 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged to 42,638.

In relieving news for the patients, there are as many as 75,930 beds currently available for Covid-19 quarantine in the state. Earlier today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a COVID-19 testing lab built at a cost of Rs 1.07 crore at the Ratnagiri Civil Hospital, taking the number of such testing facilities to 85 in the state.