In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the world, WHO said the coronavirus situation is 'worsening' worldwide.

Mumbai, June 9: The coronavirus cases in Mumbai has neared the 50,000-mark on Monday, with a total of 1,314 new cases being recorded in the past 24 hours on Monday night. In the same period, the death toll accelerating with 64 more fatalities being reported. The overall tally in Maharashtra reached 88,528, as the state recorded 2,553 new cases.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Maharashtra government inability to handle the cases, while citing instances where corpses were seen on videos lying next to active patients.

Delhi LG and Chairman DDMA Anil Baijal on Monday directed the authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi. From Monday, restaurants, hotels, and religious places have been opened to the general public. The private offices also reopened with 10 percent strength on Monday.

Odisha: Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, on Monday He was the Union Minister for Water Resources from 2000 to 2004.

