Sitamarhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Five boys were stripped, garlanded with slippers and paraded naked in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for allegedly stealing chocolates from a grocery shop, police said on Saturday.

After a video of the incident that happened on Thursday went viral on social media, triggering outrage, police swung into action and arrested the shopkeeper, his son and another villager.

"The boys' faces were also smeared with lime powder. It was alleged that the boys were beaten up as well," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Ramkrishna told PTI.

The medical examinations of the victims have been done, he said, adding that counsellors have been engaged to ensure their mental well-being.

