New Delhi, June 07: The Central Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of 4,500 Apprentice posts under its 2025 recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website — centralbankofindia.co.in — before the deadline of June 23, 2025.

The last date for payment of application fees is June 25, 2025, while the online examination is tentatively scheduled for the first week of July. Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: CSBC Rejects 33,042 Applications for Post of Police Constable, Know Reasons Here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university approved by the Government of India or equivalent. The age limit for candidates is between 20 to 28 years. Only those registered on the NATS portal are eligible to apply. SSC Recruitment 2025: Staff Selection Commission Releases Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification, Know How To Apply at ssc.gov.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on an online examination conducted by BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), followed by a Test of Local Language. The online test will consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with no negative marking. Candidates must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding at least one local language of the state they are applying for.

Candidates who qualify and are found suitable after document verification will be issued digital apprenticeship contracts through official government portals.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

PwBD: INR 400 + GST

SC/ST/Women/EWS: INR 600 + GST

All other candidates: INR 800 + GST

All payments must be made via online mode. For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the Central Bank of India’s official website.

