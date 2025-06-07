Samastipur, June 07: A horrifying incident unfolded in Bihar’s Samastipur district where a 13-year-old boy was brutally mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near the village of Badgaon. The child, identified as Satyam Kumar, son of Santosh Paswan, was walking with villagers towards a local place of worship known as “Dihwar Sthan” when he fell behind the group. Taking advantage of his isolation, a group of stray dogs attacked him. According to police, the dogs viciously bit his face and neck, tearing away the skin and flesh, leaving bones exposed. The child died on the spot before help could arrive.

Villagers rushed to the scene and managed to drive the dogs away, but the boy was already dead. Enraged by the incident, residents placed the boy’s body on the Hasanpur-Bithan main road and blocked traffic for nearly six hours, demanding immediate compensation and strict action. They alleged that police reached the scene nearly two hours after being informed, fueling their anger. Dog Attack in Ahmedabad: 4-Month-Old Infant Mauled to Death by Pet Rottweiler in Hathijan Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

This is not the first such incident in the area. Locals recalled that just a month ago, a young girl was fatally attacked by 15-20 stray dogs. Despite repeated complaints and even a formal letter from the community health centre to the animal husbandry department demanding intervention, no action was taken. Kanpur Dog Attack: German Shepherd Mauls 90-Year-Old Woman to Death in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The horrific incident has sparked renewed outrage against the district administration for negligence and failure to address the growing stray dog menace despite repeated warnings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).