India News | Bihar: Bailey Bridge Work on Vikramshila Setu Nears Completion

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI): Construction work on the Bailey bridges at Bhagalpur's Vikramshila Setu is progressing rapidly, with authorities aiming to restore traffic movement on the crucial route soon.

The work is expected to bring relief to commuters after the bridge remained closed following the collapse of a slab earlier this month.

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According to Superintending Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Vipin Kumar Chand, one of the three planned Bailey bridges has already been fully launched, while the second is in the final stages of decking and finishing work. Preparations for the third bridge are also underway.

Speaking to ANI, Chand said, "In total, three Bailey bridges are planned. Of these, one has been fully launched, while the second is now undergoing decking and finishing work. These smaller tasks will take two to three days to complete. Preparations for launching the third bridge have already begun. The bridges are single-lane. The administration will decide which types of vehicles are permitted to use the bridge. One bridge is complete, the second is nearing completion, and the third will follow the same process. We are making every effort to meet the deadline, as people are facing difficulties and delays. We aim to restore movement as quickly as possible."

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Earlier, Bihar Public Works Department Minister Kumar Shailendra said repair work on the damaged Vikramshila Setu is progressing quickly, and the bridge is expected to become operational again within 10 to 15 days.

After inspecting the site, Shailendra said the government took immediate action after a portion of the bridge collapsed earlier this month.

"Immediately after this bridge collapsed, CM Samrat Choudhary, the Secretary, and I held a meeting. We prepared a detailed plan to fix it right away. We will have it operational again within 10 to 15 days," he said.

The minister added that repair work on the damaged sections is being carried out transparently.

On May 3, a slab between two pillars of the Vikramshila Setu, which connects the Purvanchal region with Seemanchal across the Ganga river, collapsed. Following the incident, district officials and senior police officers rushed to the spot; traffic was halted, and routes were diverted.

According to reports, a 10-inch expansion joint first subsided, after which a slab near pier number 133 gave way and fell into the river. The bridge, a key link between Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, has remained closed to traffic since the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)