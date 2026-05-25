Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Pregnant Woman Secretly Recorded Inside Hospital Washroom, Man Arrested

A pregnant woman was allegedly filmed without her consent inside a washroom at Apollo BGS Hospitals on Sarjapur Main Road in Bengaluru, prompting police to arrest a man accused of secretly recording women inside the hospital premises.

The incident took place on May 21, when the woman visited the hospital for a routine check-up. According to the complaint, she noticed an unidentified man allegedly clicking her photographs while she was inside the restroom and immediately alerted the hospital administration. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Records Video of Woman Inside Her Bathroom, Arrested.

Accused Allegedly Recorded Women Inside Hospital

Police identified the accused as Krishna Paragi. According to preliminary investigations, the accused allegedly hid near the washroom area and secretly recorded the woman using his mobile phone through a gap in the window.

Hospital staff later detained the accused after the woman raised an alarm. During checks of his mobile phone, hospital authorities and police allegedly found multiple secretly recorded photographs and videos of women stored in a password-protected folder. Officials suspect the accused may have been carrying out similar acts within the hospital premises for some time. Threatening To Upload Woman’s Private Video Online Amounts to Criminal Intimidation, Says Supreme Court; Upholds Conviction of Man.

Complaint Filed Against Accused and Hospital Management

The woman later filed a complaint at Varthur Police Station. Police registered a case against both the accused and the hospital management over allegations of voyeurism, negligence and security lapses related to patient safety.

Krishna Paragi has since been arrested, and his mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination. Investigators are now examining how many women may have been secretly recorded and whether any photos or videos were circulated online or shared elsewhere.

The incident has triggered widespread concern over privacy and security arrangements in private hospitals across Bengaluru. The woman was reportedly left in severe mental distress following the incident.

The case has also renewed public debate about patient safety and surveillance measures inside healthcare institutions, particularly in sensitive areas such as washrooms and changing spaces.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).