Chennai Water Heater Explosion: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies in Tiruttani After Immersion Rod Explodes While She Was Bathing in Bathroom

A 22-year-old woman lost her life after an immersion water heater exploded inside a bathroom at Kumarakuppam, near Tiruttani, on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Uma Maheswari, the wife of 27-year-old Sudhakar. The couple shares a one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to local police, the incident occurred shortly after Maheswari entered the bathroom to prepare for a nearby temple festival. Family members rushed to the spot upon hearing a loud explosion from inside the bathroom and found her engulfed in flames. Mumbai Shocker: Two-Year-Old Boy Touches Bucket Water With Immersion Heater in It, Dies of Electrocution in Nallasopara.

Maheswari was initially rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for emergency first aid. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for advanced medical care, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigations conducted by the police suggest that an electrical leakage within the immersion rod likely triggered the blast. The situation escalated rapidly when a kerosene can stored near the heating apparatus caught fire, causing the flames to instantly engulf the victim. Techie Dies in Hyderabad: Youth Dead After He Falls Into Uncovered Water Tank in Hostel, Owner Booked (Watch Video).

Family members reportedly informed investigators that the appliance had developed technical faults in recent days. However, the victim’s father, Palani, has lodged an official complaint at the Tiruttani police station, expressing suspicion surrounding his daughter's sudden death and demanding a detailed investigation. Law enforcement officials have registered a case and are carrying out further inquiries. Additionally, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry has been initiated to look into the matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).