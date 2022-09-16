By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Tawde will embark on his maiden visit to Bihar on September 18 since his appointment as a general secretary incharge of the state where he will hold a core group meeting of the party in the capital city of Patna.

Tawde will also be present at a book launch in the city.

Speaking to ANI about the developments, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are looking forward to seeing Vinod Tawde in our midst and look to seek his guidance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2025 state assembly polls".

The BJP Bihar unit has hit the ground from the word go since Nitish Kumar parted ways with the NDA.

"We are a party that works all the time and days of the year. We are committed to the cause of the people," Jaiswal said.

Sharpening his attack against deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Jaiswal, a member of Parliament from Bettiah said, "Our is a party which is committed to the cause of the people unlike RJD and a leadership who consider politics to be like a picnic."

Top leaders of the BJP have already visited the state covering all assembly constituencies to see feedback on the ground about where the parties are headed and also bring to the knowledge of the people that it was a "power-hungry" Nitish Kumar who ditched the mandate of the people.

Notably, Kumar had parted ways with the NDA last month and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party. (ANI)

