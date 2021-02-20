Patna (Bihar) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed concern about anti-social activities on social media while announcing a meeting of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on this issue on February 24.

He further said that presenting views on social media in a positive manner to promote harmony and brotherhood will be discussed in the meeting.

"A meeting of MLAs and others who are willing to participate will be held on February 24. Social media is being used for anti-social activities. We'll discuss how to present their view in a positive manner and to promote harmony and brotherhood," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that all MLAs and MLCs have been asked to share problems of their respective constituencies with the party and raise the same in the Legislative Assembly and Council as well.

He added, "In the meeting, senior members would give tips to the newcomers about details of the business rules of the House."

Nitish Kumar further said that a meeting of Niti Aayog will be held on Saturday and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hear the views of all the CMs in the meeting. He said that discussions have already been held with members in Niti Aayog and they have been informed about the policy issues of the State. (ANI)

