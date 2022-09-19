Patna, Sep 19 (PTI) The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

The development comes ahead of the start of nomination filing for the election of the Congress president.

"The resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president was unanimously passed in a meeting. Everyone supported it. Besides, a resolution authorising the party's high command to constitute an executive committee for the state was passed," a senior Congress leader said.

All India Congress Committee's Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and its state unit president Madan Mohan Jha were present at the meeting.

During the day, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also adopted a similar resolution, urging Gandhi to lead the party for the victory of secular, democratic forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, have passed resolutions batting for Gandhi's leadership.

The Congress had last month announced that the election for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

