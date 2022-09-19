Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for filling up Armed Police Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website ksp-recruitment.in till October 31.

A total of 3484 Armed Police Constable vacancies will be filled up in the state. The KSP recruitment 2022 application process commenced on September 19, 2022. Candidates can submit their fees till November 3, 2022. BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 150 Engineer And Executive Trainee Posts At careers.bhel.in; Here’s How to Apply

KSP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed SSLC/ 10th Standard or Equivalent are eligible to apply for the following vacancies mentioned above.

KSP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit For Other Candidates: 25 Years

Maximum Age Limit For SC, ST, OBC (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): 27 Years

KSP Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and Endurance test) to select candidates. DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Research Vacancies at drdo.gov.in; Check Details Here

KSP Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 (General and OBC) or Rs 200 (SC/ST) as application fee.

KSP Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at- ksp.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Now, check for the KSP Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Step 3: Open Armed Police Constable Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Step 4: Go to ‘New Application’ and complete application process

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee and submit application

Step 7: Download form and take a printout for future reference.

The salary for the mentioned posts will start at Rs 23500 and will go up to Rs 47650. The last date of application is October 31, 2022.

