Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): A police sub-inspector was shot dead in the Majorganj area of Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Tuesday when he had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police PN Sahu, the late sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu were fired upon while entering the home of the accused.

"A police team had gone to arrest a person accused in an illegal liquor sale case. They were fired upon when they were entering the home of the accused," Sahi said.

"Sub-inspector Dinesh Ram and Chowkidar Lal Babu sustained injuries in the firing. Ram died on way to a hospital, Babu is undergoing treatment," the DSP added. (ANI)

