Patna (Bihar) [India] July 8 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that action has been taken in the Gopal Khemka murder case and assured strict punishment for all involved in the crime.

While speaking to mediapersons, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "Action has been taken. No one will escape the Gopal Khemka incident. Umesh Yadav killed him. A complete inquiry is being made. All the revelations have been made. All those who have supported this will have to rot in jail."

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

"The police are completely independent. If someone is responding to the police, then the police are completely free to reply," he later added.

He further emphasised that the state government had empowered the police to take strict and impartial action in the case.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

Speaking to a reporter, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey said, "The Bihar government, the Chief Minister and the police administration had been saying from the very first day that action would be taken immediately and that those who are criminals will not be arrested. So the police have informed us that the whole matter has come to light. People and who killed who was the shooter, from where did he get the weapon, all these things are now revealed to the public."

"The police system of Bihar is working hard continuously, and the Bihar police will not release any criminal and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. This is a very clear message," he further added.

Earlier in the day, one of the accused in the businessman Gopal Khemka murder case was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday morning near Damaiya ghat in Patna, Bihar, police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas alias Raj, was said to be the arms supplier to the main accused, Patna SSP confirmed to ANI.

According to the police, Vikas was killed at about 2:45 am in a police encounter near Damaiya ghat in the limits of Malslami police station. The police have also recovered one pistol and a cartridge from the site. The body was sent to Nalanda Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the key accused has also been arrested by the Police.

Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near the main gate of his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area on July 4. He had requested police protection for his family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)