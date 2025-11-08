New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): After a record turnout in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, the state is preparing for the second phase of polling, with the Madhuban Assembly constituency in the East Champaran district emerging as a key battleground between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

Dominated by the Vaishya (Bania) community, Madhuban has traditionally been a stronghold of the incumbent MLA Rana Randhir's family, except for the period between 2005 and 2015.

Rana Randhir's father, Sitaram Singh, held the seat from 1985 until 2005, when he successfully contested the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Following this, Rana Randhir contested Madhuban on an RJD ticket in February 2005, winning the seat, but lost to Janata Dal (United)'s Shivjee Rai in the October 2005 elections.

Bihar held two assembly polls that year due to a fractured verdict in the first election.

Later on, Randhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhuban (Constituency 18), which is part of the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat, will go to the polls on November 11.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Rana Randhir for re-election, while the Mahagathbandhan has nominated RJD's Sandhya Rani, denying a ticket to the party's senior leader Madan Shah, also a leader from the Vaishya community.

After being denied a ticket, Madan Shah staged a protest outside the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi. Shah, breaking down in public, alleged that the party had promised him a ticket but revoked it when he did not pay Rs 2.7 crore for the candidature, which he claimed was subsequently allotted to another candidate.

Shah was seen tearing his clothes and falling to the ground weeping after giving chase to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's car at the Devi's residence in Patna.

Historically, the Pakadi Dayal block in East Champaran, heavily dominated by Vaishyas, has been a decisive factor in elections. Analysts suggest that by denying Madan Shah the ticket, the Mahagathbandhan may have increased Rana Randhir's chances of victory.

In the 2020 assembly elections, BJP's Rana Randhir won elections by 73,179 votes, defeating RJD's Madan Shah by a narrow margin of 5,878 votes. Shah had gained 67,301 votes. The polling percentage in the constituency stood at 59.48 per cent.

According to Election Commission data, the constituency had 2,58,042 registered voters in 2020, though only 1,53,483 turned up to cast their votes.

While in the 2015 polls, Rana Randhir (BJP) polled 61,054 votes and defeated Janata Dal (United)'s Shivajee Rai by a margin of 16,222 votes. Rai had polled 44,832 votes. The polling percentage stood at 59.56 per cent.

As per the Election Commission data, the constituency had 2,33,738 registered voters in 2015, though only 1,39,213 turned up to cast their votes.

It is worthy to note that Rana Randhir's brother, Rana Ranjeet, is contesting the neighbouring Dhaka Assembly constituency, but on Asaddudin Owaisi's AIMIM ticket.

The entry of Jan Suraaj has added a fresh dimension to the high-stakes Bihar battle and the new entrant has fielded Vijay Kumar Kushwaha from the seat.

Constituents of Madhuban have expressed the need for better employment opportunities in the region to curb migration.

The area's demographics are crucial to understanding the factors that will influence election results, including caste.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 on 121 constituencies was held on November 6 and it recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent.

The remaining 122 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on November 14. Results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

