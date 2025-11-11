Bettiah (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday cast his vote in Bettiah along with his family as polling for the second phase of Bihar elections is underway.

Jaiswal's wife Manju Chaudhary appealed to the voters to turn up in large numbers and vote for formation of strong government in the state.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins for Final Phase of Polls in 122 Constituencies (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

"In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place , all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights without fail. Vote and inspire others to do so as well," he said.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 11, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six States and one union territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

In Nagrota, Assistant Returning Officer Sumit Kohli informed that a total of 150 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the elections. He said that voting will continue until 6 pm, and a total of 97,379 voters will cast their votes.

"Our machines are ready for mock polling. We have a total of 150 polling booths in Nagrota constituency. I would like to appeal to everyone to come out in large numbers and cast their vote...They can decide their future with one vote...Voting will take place from 7:00 am am to 6:00 pm. Everyone who comes to us by 6 pm will be eligible to vote but I urge everyone to come early and vote. We have around 97,379 voters here... Security arrangements are good here...So, people should not be concerned about security," he said.

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)