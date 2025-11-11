Patna, November 11: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 6 p.m. In Naxal-affected areas, the polling time will end at 5 pm. A total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray — 1,165 men, 136 women, and one third-gender candidate. The main contest is between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan, though AIMIM and Jan Suraj are posing challenges in some pockets.

In this phase, polling is being held in 122 constituencies — 101 general, 19 SC reserved, and 2 ST reserved seats. According to the Election Commission, 3,70,13,556 electors are eligible to vote in this round. This includes 10,21,812 new voters added to the rolls. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: 3.7 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 1302 Candidates in Final Phase; By-Polls on 8 Seats Across Country Today.

People Queue Up Outside Madrasa Darul Huda Kathotia in Katihar

VIDEO | Katihar: People queue up outside Madrasa Darul Huda Kathotia, Booth No-199, Barari, as voting begins for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls. Today, 122 seats across 20 districts are going to the polls. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.… pic.twitter.com/5PRycAXjsx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025

VIDEO | Bihar Elections 2025: People queue outside a polling booth in Kosi Colony, Supaul, as voting on 122 assembly seats in the second phase is underway. In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be… pic.twitter.com/V0eRBdlx6x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025

Among them 1, 95,56,899 electors are enrolled in the voter list are male, including 5,28,954 new male electors included in the roll after SIR. Similarly, a total of 1,70,68,572 female voters are in the list, including 4,92,839 newly added in the list. The third gender voters are 943, including 90 newly added in the list.

A total of 7,69,356 electors are in the 18–19 age group — these will be first-time voters in an Assembly election. For phase-2, the ECI has set up 45,399 polling stations — 5,326 urban and 40,073 rural. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 1,302 Candidates in Fray for 122 Seats in 2nd Phase.

These include 595 women-managed booths, 91 PwD-managed booths, and 316 model stations. Webcasting has been arranged at all polling stations. The average electors per booth are 815.

Phase-2 polling covers 20 districts — including West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jehanabad and Arwal. Bihar police have made all security arrangements for the polling.

Special security measures have been put in place in seven districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj along the Indo–Nepal border, while surveillance has also been intensified along the borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The international borders have been completely sealed, while inter-state borders have also closed since Sunday evening to prevent infiltration and movement of external elements.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1,650 companies of central security forces have been deployed across the state to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

The security agencies are using drones and CCTV cameras for surveillance, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed for immediate action in emergency situations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).